Froebe and Colorado State host Air Force

Colorado State Rams (18-7, 9-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-10, 4-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Air Force after Kloe Froebe scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 72-54 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons have gone 9-3 in home games. Air Force scores 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Rams are 9-3 in MWC play. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Air Force scores 65.8 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 60.9 Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda McNabb is averaging 8.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Ronsiek is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 12.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.