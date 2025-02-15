Froebe and Colorado State host Air Force

Colorado State Rams (18-7, 9-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-10, 4-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces Air Force after Kloe Froebe scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 72-54 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons are 9-3 on their home court. Air Force ranks second in the MWC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayda McNabb averaging 3.8.

The Rams are 9-3 in MWC play. Colorado State is second in the MWC giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

Air Force averages 65.8 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 60.9 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Milahnie Perry is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.