Fresno State visits Boyd and San Diego State

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-21, 1-14 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 10-4 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Fresno State after Nicholas Boyd scored 24 points in San Diego State’s 64-47 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Aztecs have gone 9-3 at home. San Diego State is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-14 in conference matchups. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

San Diego State averages 70.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 81.7 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Magoon Gwath is averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zaon Collins is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Brian Amuneke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.