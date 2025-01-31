Fresno State takes on Boise State following Weaver’s 23-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-16, 1-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (14-7, 6-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Boise State after Jalen Weaver scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 83-72 overtime loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Broncos have gone 9-1 at home. Boise State ranks fourth in the MWC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 1.9.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 against conference opponents. Fresno State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boise State averages 77.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 81.6 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Boise State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Degenhart is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Weaver averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Alex Crawford is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.