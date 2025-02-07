Fresno State hosts Utah State following Weaver’s 23-point outing

Utah State Aggies (20-3, 10-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-18, 1-11 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -12.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays Utah State after Jalen Weaver scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 94-91 overtime loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-6 in home games. Fresno State is fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Elijah Price paces the Bulldogs with 7.9 boards.

The Aggies are 10-2 in MWC play. Utah State ranks second in the MWC scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Mason Falslev averaging 7.6.

Fresno State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.7 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weaver is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.2 points. Alex Crawford is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Falslev is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 73.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

