Fresno State hosts Uduje and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (11-12, 4-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-17, 1-10 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Fresno State after Josh Uduje scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 75-64 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in home games. Fresno State gives up 81.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 4-7 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 7.1.

Fresno State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Spartans face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Alex Crawford is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Will McClendon is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.3 points. Uduje is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.