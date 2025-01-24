Fresno State hosts Clifford and Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (12-7, 6-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-14, 1-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits Fresno State after Nique Clifford scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 75-72 win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 in home games. Fresno State is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 6-2 in MWC play. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Clifford averaging 9.6.

Fresno State averages 72.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 68.5 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Weaver is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.3 points. Alex Crawford is shooting 54.9% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Jalen Lake averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Clifford is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.