Freeman leads Purdue Fort Wayne against IU Indianapolis after 20-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-14, 4-6 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-5, 10-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays IU Indianapolis after Sydney Freeman scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 72-65 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons have gone 8-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 14.2 assists per game led by Freeman averaging 2.8.

The Jaguars are 4-6 in Horizon play. IU Indianapolis ranks ninth in the Horizon with 11.2 assists per game led by Azyah Newson-Cole averaging 2.2.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is shooting 49.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mastodons. Freeman is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.5 points. Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.