Freeman leads James Madison against Georgia Southern after 23-point showing

James Madison Dukes (15-10, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-12, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits Georgia Southern after Mark Freeman scored 23 points in James Madison’s 72-69 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Dukes have gone 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Georgia Southern scores 74.6 points, 6.0 more per game than the 68.6 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 72.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 76.7 Georgia Southern allows.

The Eagles and Dukes meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles. Adante’ Holiman is averaging 17.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.4 points. Freeman is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

