Freeman and Siena host Rider

Siena Saints (11-12, 6-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-15, 4-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Rider after Major Freeman scored 28 points in Siena’s 77-63 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Broncs are 2-6 in home games. Rider has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Saints are 6-6 in MAAC play. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Coyle averaging 3.6.

Rider scores 65.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 71.7 Siena gives up. Siena averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Rider allows.

The Broncs and Saints square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 13.3 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Coyle averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Justice Shoats is averaging 17.4 points, five assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.