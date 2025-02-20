Freeman and James Madison host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (17-10, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Georgia State after Mark Freeman scored 23 points in James Madison’s 74-73 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Dukes are 11-2 in home games. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Panthers are 7-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

James Madison’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Malachi Brown is averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Cesare Edwards is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.