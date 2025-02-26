Frazier and UTEP host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-12, 6-8 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (17-10, 7-7 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Western Kentucky after Otis Frazier III scored 25 points in UTEP’s 73-65 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Miners are 11-3 on their home court. UTEP has a 7-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hilltoppers are 6-8 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is the CUSA leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Marshall averaging 5.5.

UTEP scores 72.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 75.3 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahamad Bynum averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Frazier is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Don McHenry is averaging 17.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.