Frazier and UTEP host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-7, 3-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (14-4, 4-1 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Jacksonville State after Otis Frazier III scored 22 points in UTEP’s 81-73 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Miners are 9-1 in home games. UTEP is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks are 3-2 in conference matchups. Jacksonville State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

UTEP makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Jacksonville State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UTEP allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Terrell Jr. is averaging 7.6 points for the Miners. Frazier is averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games.

Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jao Ituka is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.