Francois and the New Orleans Privateers take on conference foe McNeese

New Orleans Privateers (4-24, 4-15 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (10-20, 5-14 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kiayra Ellis and McNeese host Nora Francois and New Orleans in Southland action Tuesday.

The Cowgirls are 5-9 on their home court. McNeese allows 67.3 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Privateers are 4-15 against conference opponents. New Orleans has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

McNeese scores 61.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 72.2 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.6%).

The Cowgirls and Privateers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Ellis is shooting 39.4% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Francois is averaging 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Privateers. Jasmine Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.