Francis and the NJIT Highlanders take on conference foe Binghamton

NJIT Highlanders (5-25, 2-13 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (15-15, 7-8 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Binghamton and NJIT square off on Tuesday.

The Bearcats have gone 9-3 at home. Binghamton averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Highlanders are 2-13 in America East play. NJIT gives up 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Binghamton makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). NJIT averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Gavin Walsh is averaging 12.6 points and 13.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders. Tim Moore Jr. is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

