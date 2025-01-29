Francis and NJIT host UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-7, 3-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-17, 1-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts UMass-Lowell after Tariq Francis scored 27 points in NJIT’s 68-62 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Highlanders are 3-5 on their home court. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring 62.1 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The River Hawks are 3-3 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks fifth in the America East allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

NJIT is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 42.3% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Robinson is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Max Brooks is scoring 15.4 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 14.2 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

