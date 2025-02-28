Francis and NJIT host Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (15-14, 7-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-24, 2-12 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Albany (NY) after Tariq Francis scored 20 points in NJIT’s 71-61 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Highlanders have gone 4-8 at home. NJIT allows 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Great Danes are 7-7 in conference games. Albany (NY) is 8-8 against opponents with a winning record.

NJIT is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 74.4 points per game, 1.6 more than the 72.8 NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders. Tim Moore Jr. is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Byron Joshua is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.