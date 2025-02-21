Fox and Citadel host Chattanooga

Citadel Bulldogs (5-21, 0-15 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (20-8, 12-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on Chattanooga after Brody Fox scored 23 points in Citadel’s 62-52 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Mocs have gone 12-3 in home games. Chattanooga ranks sixth in the SoCon with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 3.6.

The Bulldogs are 0-15 in SoCon play. Citadel is 5-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Chattanooga makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Citadel has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Champion is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 16.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

Fox is shooting 50.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.