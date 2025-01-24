Foster leads Austin Peay against Central Arkansas after 22-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (12-6, 6-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-8, 5-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces Central Arkansas after La’Nya Foster scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 71-60 win over the North Alabama Lions.

The Governors have gone 4-3 at home. Austin Peay gives up 64.7 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Sugar Bears are 6-1 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Austin Peay’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Rivera averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 3.6 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jade Upshaw is averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.