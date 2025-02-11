Foster, Austin Peay Governors take on the West Georgia Wolves

Austin Peay Governors (10-13, 5-7 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (9-14, 3-9 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La’Nya Foster and Austin Peay take on Destiny Jones and West Georgia in ASUN action.

The Wolves have gone 5-4 at home. West Georgia ranks seventh in the ASUN with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by K’Nari Holliday averaging 4.3.

The Governors are 5-7 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

West Georgia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 58.5 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 71.1 West Georgia gives up.

The Wolves and Governors meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is averaging 13.4 points for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Governors. Briana Rivera is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.