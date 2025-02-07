Forrest leads Chicago State against Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-15, 4-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-20, 4-5 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Jalen Forrest scored 37 points in Chicago State’s 85-78 win over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Cougars have gone 3-4 in home games. Chicago State has a 2-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Flash are 4-6 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Chicago State is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Red Flash square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Spinelli is averaging 8.4 points for the Cougars. Forrest is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Parker is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Valentino Pinedo is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.