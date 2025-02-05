Forrest, Chicago State Cougars square off against the Mercyhurst Lakers

Mercyhurst Lakers (12-13, 6-4 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-20, 3-5 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aidan Reichert and Mercyhurst visit Jalen Forrest and Chicago State in NEC play.

The Cougars are 2-4 in home games. Chicago State averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lakers have gone 6-4 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Chicago State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Robinson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Forrest is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Reichert is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Jeff Planutis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 24.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.