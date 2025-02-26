Fordham takes on La Salle following Davis’ 20-point game

La Salle Explorers (8-21, 2-14 A-10) at Fordham Rams (14-13, 8-8 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces La Salle after Taya Davis scored 20 points in Fordham’s 62-57 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Rams are 9-4 in home games. Fordham is 6-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers have gone 2-14 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 3-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fordham’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 57.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 60.7 Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Explorers square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Chae Harris is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 53.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 52.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.