Fordham takes on George Mason following Johnson’s 21-point showing

Fordham Rams (11-16, 3-11 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (21-6, 12-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits George Mason after Jackie Johnson III scored 21 points in Fordham’s 80-69 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Patriots have gone 15-1 at home. George Mason averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Rams are 3-11 against conference opponents. Fordham is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

George Mason is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.6 points. Jalen Haynes is shooting 52.3% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.