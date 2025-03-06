Fordham Rams face the Duquesne Dukes in A-10 Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (18-11, 9-9 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (15-14, 9-9 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays in the A-10 Tournament against Duquesne.

The Rams are 9-9 against A-10 opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Fordham ranks sixth in the A-10 with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Taylor Donaldson averaging 8.0.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 games is 9-9. Duquesne is third in the A-10 scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Fordham is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Fordham allows.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rams. Donaldson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jerni Kiaku is shooting 41.6% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.