Fordham plays Rhode Island on 4-game road skid

Fordham Rams (11-19, 3-14 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (17-12, 6-11 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hits the road against Rhode Island looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Rhode Island Rams are 13-3 in home games. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 with 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Sebastian Thomas averaging 7.3.

The Fordham Rams are 3-14 in A-10 play. Fordham is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Rhode Island scores 78.0 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 77.6 Fordham allows. Fordham has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 42.9% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.4 points, six assists and 2.1 steals for the Rhode Island Rams. David Green is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Johnson III is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fordham Rams, while averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals. Japhet Medor is shooting 36.3% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

