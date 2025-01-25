Fordham plays Duquesne after Johnson’s 22-point game

Duquesne Dukes (9-10, 4-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-11, 0-6 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Duquesne after Jackie Johnson III scored 22 points in Fordham’s 70-66 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Rams have gone 6-4 in home games. Fordham gives up 77.8 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Dukes are 4-2 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fordham is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Fordham has given up to its opponents (46.7%).

The Rams and Dukes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 19.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Dukes. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.