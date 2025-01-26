Fordham faces Duquesne after Johnson’s 22-point game

Duquesne Dukes (9-10, 4-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-11, 0-6 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Duquesne after Jackie Johnson III scored 22 points in Fordham’s 70-66 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Rams are 6-4 in home games. Fordham has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes are 4-2 in conference games. Duquesne is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Fordham averages 75.7 points, 9.5 more per game than the 66.2 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Fordham gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Dukes. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.