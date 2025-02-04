Fontleroy and Baylor host Houston

Baylor Bears (18-5, 8-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-17, 1-10 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits Houston after Bella Fontleroy scored 29 points in Baylor’s 98-59 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars are 5-6 on their home court. Houston has a 2-14 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 8-2 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game.

Houston is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 37.4% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor averages 15.0 more points per game (80.2) than Houston gives up to opponents (65.2).

The Cougars and Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is averaging 13.2 points for the Cougars. Kierra Merchant is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 13.9 points for the Bears. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.