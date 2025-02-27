Fofana leads CSU Northridge against UCSD after 20-point outing

UCSD Tritons (24-4, 14-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (20-7, 12-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts UCSD after Mahmoud Fofana scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 65-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors have gone 8-2 at home. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 9.3.

The Tritons are 14-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 23-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

CSU Northridge scores 80.5 points, 18.5 more per game than the 62.0 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Matadors. Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.