Florida State takes on SMU, looks to break 4-game slide

SMU Mustangs (22-8, 13-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-14, 7-12 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State comes into the matchup with SMU as losers of four straight games.

The Seminoles are 10-5 in home games. Florida State scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Mustangs are 13-6 against ACC opponents. SMU is the top team in the ACC scoring 13.5 fast break points per game.

Florida State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). SMU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Florida State allows.

The Seminoles and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is averaging 18.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Seminoles. Malique Ewin is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chuck Harris averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Matt Cross is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.