Florida State Seminoles square off against George Mason Patriots in first round of NCAA Tournament

George Mason Patriots (27-5, 17-4 A-10) vs. Florida State Seminoles (23-8, 13-6 ACC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida State plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against George Mason.

The Seminoles have gone 13-6 against ACC opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Florida State is ninth in the ACC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Makayla Timpson averaging 3.9.

The Patriots’ record in A-10 action is 17-4. George Mason is third in the A-10 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nalani Kaysia averaging 3.2.

Florida State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Niya Latson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 24.9 points for the Seminoles. Timpson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Harris averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Zahirah Walton is averaging 16.6 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.