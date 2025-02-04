Florida State Seminoles face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on 4-game slide

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 4-7 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State comes into the matchup against Notre Dame as losers of four in a row.

The Seminoles are 8-3 on their home court. Florida State scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Fighting Irish have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is seventh in the ACC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Allocco averaging 4.3.

Florida State is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Fighting Irish face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 18.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. Malique Ewin is averaging 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.