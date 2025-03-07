Florida State plays North Carolina in ACC Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-6, 14-5 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (23-7, 13-5 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida State plays in the ACC Tournament against No. 14 North Carolina.

The Seminoles are 13-5 against ACC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Florida State ranks seventh in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Makayla Timpson averaging 6.9.

The Tar Heels are 14-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 71.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.5 Florida State gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Niya Latson is scoring 25.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Seminoles. Timpson is averaging 18.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maria Gakdeng is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 11.9 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

