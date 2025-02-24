Florida State hosts North Carolina after Watkins’ 23-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-11, 7-9 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays North Carolina after Jamir Watkins scored 23 points in Florida State’s 89-81 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Seminoles are 10-4 on their home court. Florida State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-6 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 6-4 in one-possession games.

Florida State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). North Carolina has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 18.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Seminoles. Malique Ewin is averaging 15 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

RJ Davis is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.