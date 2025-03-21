Florida State and George Mason meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

George Mason Patriots (27-5, 17-4 A-10) vs. Florida State Seminoles (23-8, 13-6 ACC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida State plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against George Mason.

The Seminoles are 13-6 against ACC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Florida State has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots’ record in A-10 games is 17-4. George Mason ranks second in the A-10 shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Florida State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game George Mason allows. George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Seminoles. Makayla Timpson is averaging 17.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Zahirah Walton is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Patriots. Paula Suarez is averaging 14.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

