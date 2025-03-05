Florida squares off against Auburn in SEC Tournament

Auburn Tigers (12-17, 3-13 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (14-16, 5-11 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators’ record in SEC play is 5-11, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. Florida is 6-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 3-13 in SEC play. Auburn is 1-5 in one-possession games.

Florida makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Auburn averages 68.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 71.4 Florida gives up.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Gators. Jeriah Warren is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Audia Young averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Deyona Gaston is averaging 24.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.