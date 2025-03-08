Florida International visits Middle Tennessee after Mostafa’s 30-point outing

Florida International Panthers (9-21, 3-14 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (20-10, 11-6 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Florida International after Essam Mostafa scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 86-81 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Blue Raiders have gone 10-4 at home. Middle Tennessee is second in the CUSA scoring 76.1 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Panthers are 3-14 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Middle Tennessee scores 76.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 72.5 Florida International allows. Florida International averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 14.9 points. Mostafa is shooting 63.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.3 points for the Panthers. Vianney Salatchoum is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.