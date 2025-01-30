Florida International visits Jacksonville State following Pierre’s 20-point outing

Florida International Panthers (7-13, 1-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-7, 5-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts Florida International after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 65-59 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 in home games. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Nicholson averaging 2.7.

The Panthers are 1-6 in CUSA play. Florida International is sixth in the CUSA with 13.3 assists per game led by Ashton Williamson averaging 2.8.

Jacksonville State scores 77.0 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.8 Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Michael Houge is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Brewer is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Asim Jones is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.