Florida International takes on Liberty after Atkins’ 21-point outing

Florida International Panthers (7-10, 3-3 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (12-5, 5-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits Liberty after Parris Atkins scored 21 points in Florida International’s 70-68 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Flames have gone 6-1 in home games. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 15.9 assists per game led by Jordan Hodges averaging 2.7.

The Panthers are 3-3 against CUSA opponents. Florida International has a 4-9 record against teams above .500.

Liberty averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Florida International allows. Florida International averages 67.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 63.9 Liberty gives up to opponents.

The Flames and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 10.1 points. Bella Smuda is averaging 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Atkins is averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.