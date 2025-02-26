Florida International takes on Kennesaw State, looks to halt 4-game slide

Kennesaw State Owls (16-12, 8-7 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-19, 2-12 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International aims to break its four-game slide when the Panthers take on Kennesaw State.

The Panthers have gone 6-7 at home. Florida International is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 8-7 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rongie Gordon averaging 2.5.

Florida International makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Kennesaw State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aybar is shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Jayden Brewer is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Adrian Wooley is shooting 51.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.