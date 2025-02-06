Florida International plays Sam Houston following Brewer’s 22-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-14, 1-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-15, 1-8 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Sam Houston after Jayden Brewer scored 22 points in Florida International’s 73-67 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Panthers have gone 5-6 in home games. Florida International averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bearkats are 1-8 in CUSA play. Sam Houston is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida International’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 76.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 71.8 Florida International gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashon Gittens is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 steals. Brewer is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Boykin is averaging 11.1 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.