Florida International Panthers face the Liberty Flames on 4-game losing streak

Liberty Flames (15-4, 3-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-12, 1-5 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International heads into the matchup against Liberty after losing four straight games.

The Panthers are 5-5 on their home court. Florida International is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Flames are 3-3 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida International makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Liberty has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The Panthers and Flames meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Asim Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Zach Cleveland is averaging 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.