Florida International faces Louisiana Tech on 4-game road slide

Florida International Panthers (9-12, 5-5 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-9, 5-5 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International travels to Louisiana Tech looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Lady Techsters are 11-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech is fourth in the CUSA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 2.9.

The Panthers are 5-5 in conference play. Florida International is seventh in the CUSA with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Isnelle Natabou averaging 6.8.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The Lady Techsters and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Parris Atkins is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Natabou is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.