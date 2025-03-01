Florida International faces Jacksonville State on 3-game slide

Florida International Panthers (10-16, 6-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-17, 4-12 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International heads into the matchup against Jacksonville State as losers of three games in a row.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-5 at home. Jacksonville State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 6-9 in conference play. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Jacksonville State averages 59.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 65.6 Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Gonzalez Planella is scoring 8.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 7.6 points for the Panthers. Isnelle Natabou is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

