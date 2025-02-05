Florida hosts No. 23 Alabama after Nye’s 22-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (18-5, 5-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-11, 3-6 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama faces Florida after Aaliyah Nye scored 22 points in Alabama’s 72-57 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gators have gone 9-4 in home games. Florida is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crimson Tide are 5-4 in conference games. Alabama is 15-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Florida’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Alabama allows. Alabama averages 9.0 more points per game (78.2) than Florida gives up (69.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sarah Ashlee Barker is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Zaay Green is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.