Florida hosts No. 15 Tennessee following Spear’s 20-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 7-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-13, 5-8 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee plays Florida after Jewel Spear scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 88-80 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators are 10-5 in home games. Florida has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

The Volunteers have gone 7-6 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 89.9 points while outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game.

Florida scores 76.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 70.4 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.0 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Volunteers. Spear is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.