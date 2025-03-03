Florida Gulf Coast Eagles take on the Queens Royals in ASUN Tournament

Queens Royals (18-13, 11-7 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-13, 13-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays in the ASUN Tournament against Queens.

The Eagles have gone 13-5 against ASUN opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. FGCU has an 8-11 record against teams above .500.

The Royals are 11-7 in ASUN play. Queens scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

FGCU’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Queens gives up. Queens averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Rory Stewart is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.