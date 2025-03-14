Florida Gators play in SEC Tournament against the Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers (22-10, 11-8 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (27-4, 14-4 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -8.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida squares off against No. 21 Missouri in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators’ record in SEC games is 14-4, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference play. Florida ranks second in the SEC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Condon averaging 5.0.

The Tigers are 11-8 against SEC teams. Missouri has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Missouri won the last meeting 83-82 on Jan. 15. Caleb Grill scored 22 to help lead Missouri to the victory, and Walter Clayton Jr. scored 28 points for Florida.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

Anthony Robinson II is averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 87.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.