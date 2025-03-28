Florida Gators and Texas Tech Red Raiders square off in Elite 8

Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-8, 16-6 Big 12) vs. Florida Gators (33-4, 17-4 SEC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida and No. 9 Texas Tech meet in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Gators have gone 17-4 against SEC teams, with a 16-0 record in non-conference play. Florida is third in the SEC in team defense, allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Red Raiders are 16-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is fourth in the Big 12 with 16.2 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 6.2.

Florida scores 85.5 points, 17.5 more per game than the 68.0 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 11.5 more points per game (80.9) than Florida allows to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 16.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

JT Toppin is averaging 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Red Raiders. Kerwin Walton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.